AFC Champions League 2019 Match Day 5: The 8 Big Questions

Ahead of Match Day 5 of AFC Champions League 2019, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at the major talking points from each of the eight groups.

Is redemption on the cards for Al Hilal?

After the heartbreak of losing the 2017 final to Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Hilal were tipped to go far once again last year but shockingly failed to make it out of the group stage after picking up just two points from six matches.

Already, the Saudi Arabian giants have gone some way in making amends this season and are currently two points ahead of Al Duhail on top of Group C.

In Bafetimbi Gomis and Sebastian Giovinco, Al Hilal have two stars with European pedigree that have made quite the impact already and qualification for the Round of 16 will be secured with victory over Al Ain on Monday.

Will Al Sadd surge clear in the ACL’s tightest group?

In a sign of how competitive Group D has been, just three points separate leaders Al Sadd and bottom-placed Persepolis and every team still has a realistic chance of progress.

But it is Al Sadd who are currently in pole position and a win over second-place Al Ahli would see them seal their last-16 berth.

While the Qatari champions recently won their league in a campaign that saw them net an astonishing 100 goals in 22 matches, they are yet to fire on all cylinders on the continental stage with Baghdad Bounedjah netting just twice so far while Akram Afif is yet to open his account.

Can Buriram United stay in the hunt?

Having reached the knockout round last season, Buriram United have had a disappointing AFC Champions League 2019 and are currently bottom of Group G.

If they are to stay alive in the competition, they must win Tuesday’s home game against Urawa Red Diamonds although even that could ultimately prove futile with a tough trip to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Match Day 6.

Individually, the likes of Supachok Sarachat, Ratthanakorn Maikami and Supachai Jaided have taken turns impressing for the Thai League 1 outfit but, as a team, they have struggled and that is why they find themselves in their current predicament.

Are Shanghai SIPG’s defensive deficiencies going to cost them?

Although Shanghai SIPG’s much-vaunted attack have only netted six goals so far in the tournament, Hulk, Oscar and Elkeson have shown signs of clicking into gear in the past two matches.

Instead, it is the other end of the group that could be the bigger worry for coach Vitor Pereira.

While Sydney FC do not have the most fearsome of forward lines, the SIPG defence shipped five goals in their two meetings and are clearly taking longer to adapt to the new 3-4-3 formation that Pereira would have been hoping for.

Could Zob Ahan just prove to be the real deal?

While Persepolis and Esteghlal flew the flag Iran in the ACL last year, Zob Ahan have been leading the way in 2019 and have the best record of all 32 teams with ten points from four matches.

A draw with Al Zawraa on Tuesday would be enough to see them progress to the Round of 16 for the third time in four seasons.

Zob Ahan may not have that many star names in their side but play to their strengths extremely well, with seasoned campaigners Ghasem Hadadifar, Mohammad Reza Hosseini and Mohammad Nejad Mahdi leading the way.

Is it time for Al Wahda to step out of the shadows?

With their last UAE Pro-League crown coming back in 2010, Al Wahda have had to play second fiddle to the likes of Al Ain, Al Jazira and Shabab Al Ahli in recent times.

However, with Al Ain and Al Jazira both rooted to the bottom of their respective groups, it has been the Clarets who have been doing United Arab Emirates proud.

After losing their opening match, Al Wahda have picked up seven points in the past three games to move top of Group B and inspirational captain Ismail Matar – who is not getting any younger at the age of 36 – could just have one final hurrah left.

Who will step up as Johor Darul Ta’zim eye first win?

Their final home game of the group stage presents Johor Darul Ta’zim with their most-realistic chance of picking up their maiden win in Malaysia’s AFC Champions League debut, but it will not be easy against defending champions Kashima Antlers.

Granted, Kashima have had their fair share of injury problems but will still head into Wednesday’s game at the Larkin Stadium as favourites.

Having opted to field a weakened side last time out, it will be interesting to see if the likes of Safawi Rasid, Gonzalo Cabrera and S. Kunanlan return to the starting XI to aid JDT’s quest.

Will Sanfrecce Hiroshima or Guangzhou Evergrande take the initiative?

After receiving plenty of flak for sending their reserves out in their campaign opener, Sanfrecce Hiroshima have bounced back to win three in a row and claim a two-point lead in Group F.

With qualification for the Round of 16 within reach, it should be a strong Sanfrecce side that take to the field against Guangzhou Evergrande, which will make for one of the ties of the round.

Evergrande have been impressive in patches but boast plenty of talent with Anderson Talisca shining the brightest, and neither they nor Sanfrecce can afford to lose with third-placed Daegu FC breathing down their necks.