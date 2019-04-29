Watch: Esteghlal FC deny sacked coach entry into training facility

Iranian giants Esteghlal FC sacked manager Winfried Schafer after their 1-0 loss to Padideh in the Persian Gulf Pro League and later he was even denied entry into the club’s training facility.

Schafer was unaware of the termination of his contract and arrived at the club’s training ground as per schedule. However, once he reached the training facilities, he was denied entry and was made aware of the situation.

The club have since appointed a temporary replacement – Farhad Majidi – till the end of the season. Mahidi has previously played for the club and his first match in charge of Esteghlal would be against Esteghlal Khuzestan before the AFC Champions League encounter against Al-Duhail.

Here’s a video of the incident.

🤦‍♂️ Winfried Schafer was fired by Esteghlal after their latest 🇮🇷#PGL loss to Padideh. This video shows him being denied entry into Esteghlal’s training facilities, as he was unaware of his termination. Farhad Majidi is reportedly set to take over. pic.twitter.com/Z9vH7KkLK5 — Persian Football (@PersianFutbol) April 29, 2019