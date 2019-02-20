AFC Champions League 2019: We failed to take the chances against Shandong – Hanoi FC head coach Chu Dinh Nghiem

Hanoi FC head coach Chu Dinh Nghiem has admitted that his players failed to convert their chances following their 4-1 defeat to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shandong Luneng in the AFC Champions League 2019 play-off.

Captain Nguyen Van Quyet gave V.League champions Hanoi the lead in the 39th minute of the game which took place at the Jinan Olympic Sports Centre in China. However, a resurgent Shandong managed to overturn the deficit as Liu Junshuai, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin and Zhou Haibin scored after the interval.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 0-1 Hanoi FC – Nguyen Van Quyet (39′)

While Shandong progressed to the group stages of the AFC Champion League 2019, Hanoi had to settle for a spot in the AFC Cup 2019 where they will face Singapore’s Tampines Rovers, Myanmar’s Yangon United and Cambodia’s Nagaworld FC.

However, their head coach Dinh Nghiem was a bit disappointed after his players failed to take a couple of chances against the formidable Chinese opposition in the play-off.

“We played well in the first half and scored the opener. We had one or two chances to score in the second half but could not take them. The players were worn out at the end of the match and couldn’t fight back,” the Vietnamese coach said after the game.

However, he added that he was pleased with the performances of his players in the match — especially in the first half.