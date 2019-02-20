Hanoi FC game proves that the AFC Champions League 2019 will be very tough – Shandong Luneng’s Liu Junshuai

Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC made Chinese Super League giants Shandong Luneng sweat it out in the play-off of the AFC Champions League 2019. Though the Chinese club emerged 4-1 winners, defender Liu Junshuai said praised the effort from the V.League club.

Captain Nguyen Van Quyet gave Hanoi the lead in the 39th minute of the game which took place at the Jinan Olympic Sports Centre in China. However, a resurgent Shandong managed to overturn the deficit as Junshuai, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin and Zhou Haibin scored after the interval.

“We expected the opposition to come at us. We had prepared for that and wanted to make sure we weren’t complacent,” said the 24-year-old defender who levelled the scores 1-1 in the 65th minute.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 1-1 Hanoi FC – Liu Junshuai (65′)

Junshuai admitted that Hanoi proved to be a worthy opponent for his club and gave them plenty of trouble in the first 45 minutes. “I felt that’s how it panned out in the first half. We tried our best to contain the opponent but the tempo of the game proved quick and they connected well with their passes,” he said.

Having progressed to the group stages of the AFC Champions League, Shandong will now compete against defending champions Kashima Antlers, K.League side Gyeongnam FC and Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Following the win for Sanfrecce Hiroshima🇯🇵, this is what the east zone group stage looks like at the @TheAFCCL! 😱#ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/eQHvHrSay5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

And Junshuai expects the group to be another challenging adventure for the CSL side.

“The Hanoi game really proved that the AFC Champions League is a very tough competition, and 2019 will be no different. Nevertheless, having won this game, we will now seize this opportunity to take part in the group stage and look to achieve success in the tournament,” he said.