AFC Champions League 2019: West Zone set as exciting playoff matches finalise teams from Groups A to D

The AFC Champions League 2019 has now entered preparations for the group stages and the West Zone teams have been confirmed.

It should be a very interesting four groups as only the top two of each cluster will move on so expect fireworks when these clubs clash.

In Group A, United Arab Emirates club Al-Wasl are grouped with Iraq’s Al-Zawraa, IR Iran’s Zob Ahan and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr.

For Group B, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad are going to battle tough teams Al-Wahda of UAE, Uzbekistan’s Lokomotiv Tashkent and Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.

Group C is very interesting with a lot of good potential as Qatar’s Al-Duhail are part and they are going up against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, UAE’s Al-Ain and IR Iran’s Esteghlal.

Finally, Group D will see IR Iran’s Persepolis placed in the same group as Qatar’s Al-Sadd, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli and Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor.

In the play-off round, things were really interesting staring with Pakhtakor who faced off against UAE’s Al-Nasr. Alvaro Negredo regretfully missed an 11th minute penalty which would’ve come in handy as his team eventually lost 2-1. Negredo scored in the match but that first penalty miss could’ve brought the match to extra time for them to try and win.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr were dominant as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan’s AGMK with Giuliano de Paula scoring a brace for Al-Nassr. All four goals for the Saudi Arabia club came in the second half.

The same went for Al-Rayyan who surprisingly trailed in the third minute of the match against IR Iran’s Saipa but recovered to ultimately win 3-1.

Finally, Mehdi Taremi scored for Qatar squad Al-Gharafa but it wasn’t enough against Zob Ahan as they fell 3-2 after surrendering three goals in the second half after already leading 2-0.

There are many compelling battles available in these groups so expect a high-octane affair in the AFC Champions League.