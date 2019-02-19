AFC Champions League 2019: Perak leave note for Ulsan Hyundai after clash

Malaysian club Perak battled Korea Republic side Ulsan Hyundai for a spot in the AFC Champions League.

At the end of the match, it was Ulsan who were victorious as they took a big 5-1 victory to move on in the competition.

Understandably, the Malaysian outfit was disappointed but they still shared a grand gesture to the hosts as they left a gracious note in the locker room.

Perak left a message in the locker room for Ulsan Hyundai. #ACL2019 #kleague pic.twitter.com/MDaq89Kf57 — Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) February 19, 2019



A simple thank you and wishing their opponents luck goes a long way in showing just how classy the team is even after a heartbreaking defeat.

Perak may have lost but they have certainly won more supporters in the process.

Photo courtesy of Perak