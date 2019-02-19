AFC Champions League 2019: 5 talking points as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Chiangrai United 4-3 on penalties

Sanfrecce Hiroshima just about got the job done against Chiangrai United as they won 4-3 on penalties after it ended 0-0 in regulation time as well as extra time. The game however, wasn’t without incident.

Here are the talking points from an entertaining evening in Hiroshima.

#5 Sanfrecce Hiroshima miss a penalty 10′ Penalty missed by Sanfrecce Hiroshima

This was a crucial miss in the context of the game, as the hosts were dominant up until this point in the first half, and looked menacing.

When the penalty was given, it looked for all money that Yusuke Minagawa would make it 1-0, but his tame effort wa saved by the goalkeeper and it remained 0-0.

#4 The hosts miss a handful of opportunities

For all their possession, it looked as if Sanfrecce would seal a goal or two, but they couldn’t seem to find a way past the stubborn defence of Chiangrai, and in particular the goalkeeper Saranon Anuin.

Effort after effort was either hitting the post or was saved, making it a frustrating evening for the Japanese side.

70′ Crossbar! Sanfrecce Hiroshima should be a goal up, but the bar saves the visitors!#ACL2019 #SANvCHI pic.twitter.com/9jBNOxEPx9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

#3 Chiangrai miss a golden opportunity of their own

There wasn’t too much going on in attack for the visitors, but Bill had an incredible opportunity to break the deadlock right at the end, after some nifty footwork put him through on goal.

He couldn’t convert it, and that proved vital as Chiangrai mounted little offence in extra time.

82′ What a chance this was for Chiangrai! Bill unable to beat the goalkeeper but the visitors giving a good account of themselves.#ACL2019 #SANvCHI pic.twitter.com/Y3uQZL0jSA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

#2 Sanfrecce have a goal disallowed AFC Champions League 2019 Play-offs: Goal disallowed (118′)

This was perhaps the biggest moment in the game, as deep into extra time, the Japanese side got the ball in the back of the net, only to see the referee overturn the goal.

It looked for all money that Patric had sent his team through, but it was flagged offside. A decision that may well be questioned even after several looks.

#1 The topsy-turvy penalty shoot-out AFC Champions League: Sanfrecce 4-3 Chiangrai United -Penalty shootout

Sanfrecce Hiroshima got the job done in the penalty shootout, but there was drama here as well. Chiangrai missed two penalties to hand the initiative to the opposition, but a miss of their own gave the Southeast Asian side hope.

As it turned out, the J-League side held on and managed to secure qualification to the group stage of the AFC Champions League.