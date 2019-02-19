AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United group stage opponents confirmed

The stage is set and Buriram United find themselves in Group G of the AFC Champions League.

One of only two ASEAN teams to be part of the competition, Buriram United are going to face stiff competition as they face Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, PR China’s Beijing Guoan and Korea Repubilc’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Only the top two teams will make it through to the next round and Buriram will open their group stage account by facing the Japanese outfit in an away match.

Their next two fixtures are at home when they welcome Jeonbuk and Beijing before travelling to China to face the latter.

Next up is their home tie against Urawa before a trip to Korea Republic against Jeonbuk for their last group stage fixture.

Cover courtesy of Buriram United