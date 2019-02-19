AFC Champions League 2019: Johor Darul Ta’zim’s group stage opponents confirmed

The AFC Champions League 2019 playoffs are done and dusted with and the groups have finally shaped up now ahead of the start on 4th March.

Only two ASEAN clubs have been able to qualify for the group stage of the tournament – Johor Darul Ta’zim and Buriram United. Both the sides earned the opportunity to feature in the group stage of the Champions League after having finished as champions of their respective leagues last year.

Thai League 1 champions Buriram are a part of Group G alongside Urawa Reds, Beijing Guoan, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. On the other hand, JDT will be joined by Korea Republic’s Gyeongnam FC, the defending AFC Champions League champions, Japan’s Kashima Antlers and Chinese Super League’s Shandong Luneng.

While Kashima defeated Australia’s Newcastle Jets in the ACL playoff, Shandong got the better of Hanoi in the same round. Surprisingly, both the sides won their respective encounters 4-1. Gyeongnam FC, on the other hand, finished second in the K-League last year to book their spot in the group stage of the competition.

JDT will begin their ACL campaign on 5th March.