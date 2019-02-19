WATCH: Sanfrecce Hiroshima register penalty shootout win over Thailand’s Chiangrai United in AFC Champions League 2019

The AFC Champions League 2019 match between Sanfrecce and Chiangrai United resulted in a heartbreaking loss for the latter as the match concluded with penalty shootouts in order to reach its decision.

While the two teams struggled to breach their opponents’ defense throughout the game, the penalties worked out in favor of Sanfrecce. Following the 0-0 draw at the end of 90 minutes, the Japanese giants scored four goals in the penalty shootout as opposed to Chiangrai United, who could manage to get the ball past the goalkeeper only thrice.

