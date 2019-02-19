WATCH: Sanfrecce Hiroshima score goal against Chiangrai United in AFC Champions League 2019 but is wrongfully disallowed

In their AFC Champions League 2019 match against Chiangrai United, Sanfrecce Hiroshima seemingly broke their opponents’ defensive stand in the 118th minute as Brazilian Patric was at the right place at the right time.

An initial attempt from Sanfrecce saw the ball ricochet inside the Chiangrai box to the awaiting path of Patric who slotted it in.

There was celebration until it was called back for being offside but replays showed that the Brazilian was clearly on when he made contact with the ball.

AFC Champions League 2019 Play-offs: Goal disallowed (118′)