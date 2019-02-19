ACL heartbreak for Chiangrai United as Sanfrecce win on penalties

Chiangrai United’s valiant bid to qualify for AFC Champions League 2019 ended on Tuesday as they were beaten by Sanfrecce Hiroshima on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Having done brilliantly to hold the Japanese giants first for 90 minutes, and then in the added half-hour of extra-time, Chiangrai looked to have given themselves a real chance of sealing a place in the ACL group stage.

AFC Champions League 2019 Play-offs: Goal disallowed (118′)

It was not without controversy though as the hosts looked to have grabbed the winner in the 118th minute when Patric turned home a deflected shot by Kosei Shibasaki from close range, only for it to be disallowed by the referee upon consultation with the linesman despite there appearing to be no infringement.

But, in true lottery fashion on the shootout, crucial misses by Tanasaki Srisai and Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul put Sanfrecce 3-1 ahead and in control of proceedings.

After Chaiyawat Buran converted to reduce the deficit, Hayao Kawabe then smashed his effort off the bar to keep the Thai visitors alive.

Goal! That’s it! Sanfrecce Hiroshima finally seal victory with this penalty and make it 4-3 on penalties.#ACL2019 #SANvCHI pic.twitter.com/tsWeH9E0LP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

Nonetheless, despite Peerapong Pichitchotirat netting Chiangrai’s final spot-kick to level the scores at 3-3, Taishi Matsumoto kept his cool to send Saranon Anuin the wrong way and seal Sanfrecce’s return to Asia’s premier club competition for the first time since 2016.

SANFRECCE HIROSHIMA: Keisuke Osako, Hayato Araki (Yuki Nogami 100’), Kyohei Yoshino, Sho Sasaki, Emil Salomonsson (Hiroya Matsumoto 77’), Hayao Kawabe, Taishi Matsumoto, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Gakuto Notsuda (Shunki Higashi 64’), Kosei Shibasaki, Yusuke Minagawa (Patric 82’).

CHIANGRAI UNITED: Saranon Anuin, Shinniphat Leeaoh, Sarawut Inpan, Brinner, Tanasak Srisai, Suriya Singmui, Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Sivakorn Tiatrakul (Adisak Klinkosoom 87’; Peerapong Pichitchotirat 115’), Lee Yong-rae, William Henrique (Chaiyawat Buran 73’), Bill.