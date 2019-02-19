AFC Champions League 2019: 5 talking points as Ulsan Hyundai thrash Perak 5-1 in play-off

Ulsan Hyundai progressed to the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2019 with a 5-1 thrashing of Malaysia Super League side Perak FA at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Tuesday.

The K League club opened the scoring through an own goal from Perak full-back Amirul Azhan Aznan in the 23rd minute, but the Malaysian club managed to keep the damages under control till the half time.

However, a brace from USA international Mix Diskerud opened the floodgates leading to a 5-1 beating for the visitors.

Here are the five talking points from the AFC Champions League 2019 play-off match.

1) Ulsan recover from early setback

3′ – Early setback for @UlsanFC! #Ulsan‘s Hwang Il-su is set to come off very early on after he looks to have pulled his hamstring! #ULSvPRK #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/iBl5wvkPho — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

Ulsan suffered a major setback straight from kick off when their experienced attacker Hwang Il-su pulled up with a hamstring injury in the third minute. The Korea Republic international has been a major cog in Kim Do-hoon’s side and losing him meant losing some attacking potential. However, Kim In-sung who replaced his namesake was upto the task and was lively in the attacking front for the K.League second runners-up. He tested Perak goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim on a couple of occasions and also provided the assist for Ulsan’s second goal in the second half.

2) Gilmar miss proves costly

HALF TIME: @UlsanFC 1-0 @peraktbgmy #Ulsan might have done all the attacking, but they are still only 1-0 up here and #Perak still have a chance to come back into the fixture. Interesting 45 minutes coming up in this one! #ACL2019 #ULSvPRK pic.twitter.com/PCfzeldWGh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

It is fair to say that Perak managed to hold Ulsan despite going behind to an Amirul own goal in the 23rd minute. They did not collapse under pressure and even had a glorious opportunity to pull level towards the end of the half with the score still 1-0. With five minutes to go before the interval, Firdaus Saiyadi intercepted a poor ball across the backline from Ulsan players and played through Brazilian forward Gilmar da Silva, however the 30-year-old Perak hitman fired the shot high and wide from close range. Missing that gilt-edged turned out to be a turning point in the game and Perak were left to wonder what could have been.

3) Two goals in two minutes undo the visitors!

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 2-0 Perak – Mix Diskerud (56′)

It was US men’s national team star Mix Diskerud whose impact was telling in the game as the midfielder scored two in two minutes to put the game beyond the Malaysian outfit. The 28-year-old, who is on loan with the South Korean club from Manchester City, first ran rings around the Perak defence to fire in a low drive past Hafizul. His second was an even more magnificent goal as he curled a beauty into the top corner from some 25 yards out to make it 3-0 before the hour-mark. Diskerud, who has 38 caps for USA, looks to be in fine fettle with the new domestic season a couple of weeks away.

4) Luiz wanders off!

Perak’s attacking midfielder Wander Luiz was everywhere on the pitch as they defeated Hong Kong’s Kitchee SC in the second preliminary round of the AFC Champions League qualifiers last week. However, the 31-year-old Brazilian was largely anonymous in the crucial encounter against Ulsan Hyundai. One can’t help but wonder whether things would have been a bit more respectable if Luiz had been at the top of his game in Ulsan. And It did not help for Perak as their other Brazilian Gilmar also had an off day in the play-off!

5) Maicon-esque goal from Nazirul saving grace

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 5-1 Perak – Nazirul Naim (90′)

However, there was a consolation goal for Perak in the dying moments of the game. And what a goal it was. Malaysia left-back Nazirul Naim went on a marauding run along the wing and fired in a powerful shot from a very tight angle that hit the inside the far post and went in to make it 5-1! The goal would have reminded at least some of the wonder goal scored by Brazil full-back Maicon in the 2010 FIFA World Cup against DPR Korea!