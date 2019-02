The AFC Champions League 2019 playoff saw the hosts Ulsan Hyundai’s dominate their guests Perak throughout the game which conclude with the scoreboard reading 5-1.

Although Perak suffered a disappointing loss, the last minute goal by Nazirul Naim was too good to ignore. He took a shot from a difficult angle and finally managed to sneak it past the goalkeeper, owing to the well-calculated speed. Talk about consolation goals…

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 5-1 Perak – Nazirul Naim (90′)