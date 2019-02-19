The AFC Champions League 2019 witnessed Ulsan Hyundai’s dominant performance over Perak in the tournament playoffs.

With a 3-0 lead in their favour, Ulsan players are now more open to risks in their approach and have focus their energy on the team’s attack. Shortly after Diskerud’s two consecutive goals, Lee Dong-kyeong scored a splendid goal at the 70′.

As soon as the Korean striker saw that the opponent’s defense has created a small window of opportunity, he raced towards the ball and sent it flying past the goalkeeper. Following that, Junior Negrao scored the fifth goals for his side.

Perak’s Nazirul Naim scored a fantastic goal at the 90′ in response to the absolute dominance of the hosts.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 5-1 Perak – Nazirul Naim (90′)