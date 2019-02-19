AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai overpower Perak with a 5-1 win to advance to the group stages

With a spot in the AFC Champions League group stages up for grabs, Korea Republic squad Ulsan Hyundai go up against Malaysian outfit Perak.

Ulsan were clear favourites in the match-up but many were optimistic that Perak would give them a tough time as the Malaysian club had talent of their own.

Early in the match-up, Perak actually showed some signs of aggression as they did not appear timid and looked to attack at every moment presented to them.

Ulsan looked surprised early on and an injury to Hwang Il-su results in them making an early change but Perak failed to capitalise on the short time they had a man advantage.

3′ – Early setback for @UlsanFC! #Ulsan‘s Hwang Il-su is set to come off very early on after he looks to have pulled his hamstring! #ULSvPRK #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/iBl5wvkPho — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

In the 11th minute, the Malaysian club had their chance as they won a free kick in a great area with Wander Luiz creating a shot on target but all he could do is test the keeper. At this point, it seemed that Perak were ready to take on the enormous challenge ahead of them.

11′ – Free kick for @peraktbgmy! Wander Luiz tests the keeper with a free kick from the distance, but his effort is straight at Oh Seung-hoon who comfortably collects! #ACL2019 #ULSvPRK pic.twitter.com/Tc8fmBouhh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

However, it would be Ulsan to ultimately score the game’s first goal as they attacked to beat Perak’s defence from the wings and Kim Tae-hwan’s cross makes contact with Amirul Azahan Aznan and it went through the line to give the Korea Republic club the 1-0 lead.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai FC 1-0 Perak (23′)

From there, Ulsan Hyundai would have their chances as things opened up for them and at one point they even looked to take a 2-0 lead.

Perak’s keeper Hafizul Hakim was lucky in the 36th minute as he was dangerously out of position when another ball from Junior Negrao came across the face of the goal for Kim In-sung to tap it in but the referee determined that the ball was out before the final contact.

The lack of angles couldn’t support Ulsan’s claims and Perak escaped being 2-0 down at that point.

36′ – GOAL?? Ruled out! Junior Negrao tees up Kim In-sung from the byline, but @peraktbgmy goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim is a relieved man as the referee deems the ball to have gone out of play! #ACL2019 #ULSvPRK pic.twitter.com/qsCIRuYcmb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

Perak still had their chances on goal but failed to capitalise as they entered the half down 1-0. They were facing a deficit but in no means were they out of the match at this stage of the game.

When the second half began, things were a little more intense as there were a lot of big tackles and even yellow cards for Perak in the first minute of the restart as they wanted to establish their intent to get an equaliser.

However, it was Ulsan who found themselves on the right place and right time again as they doubled their lead with Mix Diskerud with a beautiful solo effort as he weaved through the sea of Perak players to eventually score his goal.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 2-0 Perak – Mix Diskerud (56′)

It wouldn’t take long as two minutes later it was the same man to put the Korea Republic club up 3-0 with another spectacular finish. Finishing inside the box earlier, he would now blast the ball with his right foot to beat the Malaysian club’s keeper yet again.

At this point, the talent gap between the two teams was evident.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 3-0 Perak – Mix Diskerud (58′)

Perak were now simply trying to keep the score as respectable as possible – looking for a chance to score and avoid giving Ulsan the clean sheet but it was proving to be especially difficult.

Ulsan would eventually get their fourth in the 70th minute of the match from Lee Dong-Kyeong as they firmly establish their dominance on the match-up.

70′ – GOAL!!! ULSAN 4-0 Perak! And it’s 4-0 now as Lee Dong-kyeong fires in! This is turning out to be a long 90 minutes for the team from #Malaysia!#ACL2019 #ULSvPRK pic.twitter.com/CMFzPrvTbV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019



In the late stages of the match, Perak wanted to find the back of the net for at least a consolation goal and came in close as Gilmar da Silva had a golden chance to score for the Malaysian club.

85′ – A rare chance at the other end! In a welcome change, it is @Peraktbgmy who tests the goalkeeper at the other end as Gilmar da Silva produces a shot from a very tight angle! #ACL2019 #ULSvPRK pic.twitter.com/Ar55Er87Gd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019



The corresponding corner from that also almost gave Perak that goal as Zac Anderson’s header looked like it went in but was ultimately wide.

86′ – HOW CLOSE WAS THAT! @Peraktbgmy almost scores one against @UlsanFC as Zac Anderson heads just wide of the top corner! Agonisingly close! #ACL2019 #ULSvPRK pic.twitter.com/zG7Dhb5DKS — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019



And in an unfortunate turn of events, Ulsan even added their fifth of the night as Junior Negrao joined in on the scoring action to make it 5-0.

87′ – GOAL!!! ULSAN 5-0 Perak! Junior Negrao finally has a goal to his name with a smart finish in the 87th minute! This is turning into a thrashing at Ulsan! #ACL2019 #ULSvPRK pic.twitter.com/1YkOQzahKn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019



Perak’s hard work and perseverance eventually paid off as they got their consolation goal. Despite it doing nothing to change the result, it felt good as they really fought as hard as they possibly could against a team with too much weapons on the pitch.

90′ – GOAL!! Ulsan Hyundai 5-1 PERAK!! @Peraktbgmy has a consolation goal, but Nazirul Naim’s goal is one for the highlights reel as the @HairmauMY left-back finishes a marauding run with a finish from tight angle! #ACL2019 #ULSvPRK pic.twitter.com/X3kYqtxIfF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019



Eventually, it still ends with Ulsan Hyundai moving on to the group stages of the AFC Champions League as Perak bows out of the competition with their heads up high as they battled well.

It should be interesting how Ulsan Hyundai will do in the main AFC Champions League and how Perak will adjust in the coming months knowing they came so close to reaching the group stages.