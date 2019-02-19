WATCH: USA international Mix Diskerud scores two goals in two minutes to sink Perak in AFC Champions League 2019 play-off

In the AFC Champions League 2019, Mix Diskerud scored two goals as Ulsan Hyundai picked a 3-0 lead over Perak.

Baffled by an own goal scored in the first half, Parek’s defense seems to be torn apart by the confident forwards of Ulsan Hyundai. USA international Mix Diskerud made the most of this opportunity when he scored two consecutive goals for his side at 56′ and 58′.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 2-0 Perak – Mix Diskerud (56′)

Diskerud displayed amazing skills in his foot work when he tricked past the defenders and successfully sent the ball to find the opposite team’s net in order to bring a dominating lead for his team.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 3-0 Perak – Mix Diskerud (58′)