Champions Kashima Antlers brush aside Jets to secure ACL return

Kashima Antlers will get the chance to defend their AFC Champions League crown after securing their place in the group stage with a 4-1 win over Newcastle Jets on Tuesday.

It was the Antlers who drew first blood at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in the 18th minute when new signing Sho Ito – leading the line in the absence of talismanic striker Yuma Suzuki – found the back of the net on debut.

The Australian hosts equalised five minutes later when Roy O’Donovan, Dimitri Petratos and John Koutroumbis linked up well to create an opening for Ronald Vargas, whose effort took a deflection past Kwoun Sun-tae.

However, Kashima reclaimed the lead two minutes after the half-hour mark through a Shuto Yamamoto strike, and then won a penalty in the 66th minute after Leo Silva was fouled inside the area.

Serginho stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards to put the Japanese giants on course for a third consecutive appearance in the ACL group stage.

And, in the first minute of injury-time, the hosts completed the rout when Kazuma Yamaguchi did well to break free down the left and slide an inch-perfect ball across the face of goal, leaving Serginho with a simple tap-in for his second of the evening.

KASHIMA ANTLERS: Kwoun Sun-tae, Koki Anzai, Jung Seung-hyun, Koki Machida, Shuto Yamamoto, Leo Silva, Ryota Nagaki, Shoma Doi (Tomoya Inukai 87’), Serginho, Hiroki Abe (Kazuma Yamaguchi 80’), Sho Ito (Yasushi Endo 72’).

NEWCASTLE JETS: Glen Moss, John Koutroumbis, Ben Kantarovski, Nigel Boogard, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Daniel Georgievski, Steven Ugarkovic (Kaine Sheppard 73’), Matthew Ridenton, Dimitri Petratos, Ronald Vargas (Joe Champness 61’), Roy O’Donovan.