In the AFC Champions League 2019, Korea Republic’s Ulsan Hyundai acquired a lead in their match against Malaysia’s Perak as a result of the latter’s own goal.

The timer read 23′ when Ulsan’s Kim Tae-hwan crossed the ball for his team to make another attempt at scoring a goal. However, Perak’s defender, Amirul Azahan Aznan miscalculated the speed and stepped forward to take control of the ball — only to push it at the back of the net, scoring a risky own goal.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai FC 1-0 Perak (23′)