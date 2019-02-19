AFC Champions League 2019: 5 talking points from Shandong Luneng FC’s win over Hanoi FC in play-off

Shandong Luneng FC have marched on to the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2019 at the expense of a game Hanoi FC.

It was an exciting battle as both teams had their moments and the Vietnamese club even had the lead at the half.

However, it was Shandong Luneng who adjusted well in the second half as they took control of the match to eventually win.

Here are five talking points following that match.

#5 SHANDONG LUNENG ATTACK ALWAYS THREATENING

In the early stages of the match, it appeared that the hosts were grabbing a hold of the battle as they were constantly looking to attack and they were constantly threatening.

As expected, the duo of Graziano Pelle and Roger Guedes left the Hanoi FC defenders scampering for cover as they were a handful.

Every time either of the two had the ball, they looked to threaten the Hanoi FC goal.

They would eventually give the team the victory later on.

#4 HANOI REMAIN CALM AND CAPTAIN FANTASTIC GIVES THE LEAD

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 0-1 Hanoi FC – Nguyen Van Quyet (39′)

While Pelle and Guedes were wrecking havoc in front of the Vietnamese goal, they never really found the back of the net and it was Hanoi who took the initiative by getting the goal late in the first half.

Once they were able to get possession, the Vietnamese club looked calm and knew what they had to do despite playing away from home.

They were aggressive and constantly looking to pounce, and it was eventually rewarded when Ganiyu Oseni found captain Nguyen Van Quyet on the other side of the penalty box and the lob was met with a beautiful shot to put it past the Shandong Luneng goalkeeper.

It was well-deserved as the Vietnamese club held their nerves despite being threatened earlier in the match.

#3 ADJUSTMENTS MADE AFTER THE HALF

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 1-1 Hanoi FC – Liu Junshuai (65′)

A goal down to start the second half, Shandong Luneng FC adjusted properly and it was evident as play resumed.

They immediately were threatening and had a number of chances to equalise with various attempts.

Shandong Luneng eventually got their leveler as Liu Junshuai scored to erase the deficit.

From then on, the match favourites would not look back.

#2 PELLE IS PURE CLASS

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 2-1 Hanoi FC – Graziano Pelle (73′)

Already level at 1-1, Pelle eventually found the back of the net to give Shandong Luneng FC the lead.

His goal in the 73rd minute was well-deserved as he has been the best player on the pitch despite his team falling behind in the first half.

He would also eventually play a big role in the match’s four goal, Shandong Luneng’s third of the night as he might not have been on the scorer’s sheet for that, he did the hard work that resulted in the two-goal cushion.

Pelle is surely going to be a handful in the competition.

#1 SHANDONG LUNENG MAY BE A FORCE IN THE COMPETITION

AFC Champions League 2019: Zhou Hai Bin gia tăng cách biệt lên thành 4-1 cho Sơn Đông Lỗ Năng (90+2′)

Starting off slow and conceding, Shandong Luneng did not waver and found another gear to battle back and eventually shift the tide to their favour.

At times, Hanoi FC were constantly on the front-foot and the hosts were having difficulty competing, but with their dreams of reaching the group stage on their hands, the team got together and eventually got the job done.

With the match eventually ending 4-1, Shandong Luneng have all the momentum moving forward and should make waves in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.