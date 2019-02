Already with the lead, Shandong Luneng FC put the finishing touches on their AFC Champions League 2019 match against Hanoi FC.

Liu Binbin found himself on the scoresheet as his goal put the hosts up 3-1 and they would not look back as they marched to the group stages.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 3-1 Hanoi FC – Liu Binbin (86′)