Ha Noi heroics in vain as Shandong fight back to seal ACL spot

Ha Noi have come up just short in their bid to qualify for AFC Champions League 2019 as Shandong Luneng Taishan beat them 4-1 in Tuesday’s playoff at the Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

It initially looked as though the Vietnamese outfit would be pulling off quite the upset as they lead at halftime courtesy of Nguyen Van Quyet’s 39th-minute opener.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 0-1 Hanoi FC – Nguyen Van Quyet (39′)

However, the Chinese hosts hit back in the second half and goals from Liu Junshuai (64′), Graziano Pelle (73′), Liu Binbin (86′) and Zhou Haibin (90+2′) sealed a come-from-behind victory, one which books their spot in Group E alongside Gyeongnam, Johor Darul Ta’zim and the winner of Tuesday’s other playoff between Kashima Antlers and Newcastle Jets.

While Ha Noi will miss out on playing in Asia’s premier club competition for the first time ever, they do have the consolation of the AFC Cup, where they should be contenders if Tuesday’s display is anything to go by.

Considering the difference in stature and spending power between the two teams, few would have argued against the hosts entering the tie as heavy favourites.

Yet, given the strides forward Vietnamese football has made on the international stage in the past 12 months, it would have been foolish to assume the result was a foregone conclusion.

While both sides had their fair share of possession in the opening exchanges, it was Shandong who arguably looked the more dangerous of the two with Italy international Graziano Pelle proving a real handful with his aerial ability.

The towering striker had a free header in the 17th minute but could only send it straight at Nguyen Van Cong, before latching onto Roger Guedes’ layoff and unleashing a sweetly-struck half-volley a minute later that forced the opposition goalkeeper into a brilliant flying save.

But, as Ha Noi began to gain the ascendancy, it was then Wang Dalei’s turn to keep his side in the contest as he made a couple of smart stops to deny Nguyen Quang Hai, but there was little he could to prevent the visitors from claiming the lead six minutes before the break.

Having been released down the left by Quang Hai’s neat pass, Ganiyu Oseni clipped an inch-perfect ball to the back post to pick out an unmarked Van Quyet, who clinically rifled a shot past Wang into the far corner.

Nonetheless, the Chinese Super League giants were always bound to produce some sort of a response in the second half and – after Van Cong initially looked to be a one-man mission to keep them at bay as he produced a brilliant save to tip Roger Guedes’ looping header onto the bar shortly before the hour mark – the equaliser finally arrived in the 64th minute.

65′ – GOAL!! Shandong Luneng 1-1 Hanoi FC! Shandong are back in the game and it is the substitute Liu Jun Shuai who equalises taking advantage of a defensive error from Nguyen Thanh Chung!#ACL2019 #SDLvHAN pic.twitter.com/qCmApz1oMu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

A lofted diagonal pass by Jin Jingdao was nodded into the six-yard box by Liu Binbin and, after Nguyen Thanh Chung scuffed his attempted clearance, Liu Junshuai was the beneficiary as he was left with a straightforward finish from a couple of yards out.

Just nine minutes later, the hosts were ahead and it should come as little surprise that it was Pelle who grabbed the go-ahead goal with a header – climbing high to meet Jin’s left-footed cross after Ha Noi failed to clear their lines from the corner.

73′ – GOAL!! SHANDONG 2-1 Hanoi!! Shandong are in front against #HanoiFC and it is Graziano @GPelle19 who finds the goal with a glancing header in the 73rd minute! Can Hanoi find a way back now?! #ACL2019 #SDLvHAN pic.twitter.com/qOUWXzA0ux — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

By now, the momentum was firmly in favour of Shandong and they duly went on to grab a third in the 86th minute when Pelle’s flick-on header was diverted by Jin into the path of Liu Binbin, who made no mistake in lashing his shot past a hapless Van Cong.

86′ GOAL!! SHANDONG 3-1 Hanoi FC! It’s Game, Set and Match in Jinan as substitute Liu Bin Bin makes it 3-1 for the Chinese club with barely time left on the clock now for #HanoiFC! #ACL2019 #SDLvHAN pic.twitter.com/xszgdVAn5I — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

And, cruelly for Ha Noi, there was still more damage to come in the second minute of injury-time when they were torn apart by a sweeping counterattack; Zhou Haibin adding a fourth with a simple tap-in at the far post to wrap up an impressive comeback by the hosts.

90+2′ – GOAL!! SHANDONG 4-1 Hanoi FC! Zhou Hai Bin has scored to make it 4-1! And all three Shandong substitutes have found their name on the scoresheet now! Crazy!! #ACL2019 #SDLvHAN pic.twitter.com/Xoj2tNW6op — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 19, 2019

SHANDONG LUNENG TAISHAN: Wang Dalei, Wang Tong, Dai Lin, Gil, Zhang Chi, Jin Jingdao, Cui Peng (Liu Binbin 60’), Hao Junmin, Wu Xinghan (Liu Junshuai 46’), Roger Guedes (Zhou Haibin 85’), Graziano Pelle.

HA NOI: Nguyen Van Cong, Tran Van Kien, Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Doan Van Hau, Pham Duc Huy, Pape Omar Faye, Nguyen Quang Hai, Do Hung Dung (Ngan Van Dai 75’), Nguyen Van Quyet, Ganiyu Oseni.