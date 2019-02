In the AFC Champions League 2019, Hanoi FC are taking on Shandong Luneng and the Vietnamese club drew first blood thanks to a goal from their captain Nguyen Van Quyet.

Hanoi FC were threatening and eventually beat out the tough defence of Shandong Luneng late in the first half to take the lead after the first interval.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 0-1 Hanoi FC – Nguyen Van Quyet (39′)