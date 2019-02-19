LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Chiangrai United

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Champions League 2019 playoff between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Chiangrai United.

We’re now just a step away from the AFC Champions League group stage and the teams which come out victorious tonight will have the opportunity to play in the group stages of the continental competition.

Thailand’s Chiangrai United qualified for the AFC Champions League playoff by getting the better of Yangon United in the second preliminary round. They won the match 3-1.

Lewlin Irvin Jr, Suriya Singmui and Bill scored for the Thai club who now have a shot at the group stage of the tournament. The J1 League club, Sanfrecce, on the other hand, would fancy their chance as well.

Follow all the LIVE updates from the match here.