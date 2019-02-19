AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai star speaks on AFC return against Perak

Ahead of Ulsan Hyundai’s battle against Perak in the AFC Champions League 2019, Yun Young-sun is relishing the opportunity to play after a four-year absence.

Not new to success, the defender played for Seongnam FC back and won the Champions League title in his first season as a professional in 2010.

He would go on and feature in two more AFC Champions League editions before national service commitments put a halt to his career in 2016.

And now that he’s moved to Ulsan Hyundai, he is now ready to return to the AFC Champions League and help the team in the competition.

Speaking to AFC , the 30-year-old said: “It took almost four years to come back to the AFC Champions League, and I am really excited.

“Not many players can play even once in the AFC Champions League during their career, so I think this is my big chance to return to this competition with Ulsan.

“We will prepare very well for our Play-off game in order to play in the tournament once more.”

Not a stranger to big matches, Yun knows that they have the talent to move forward in the competition, saying: “Our goal has to be winning the AFC Champions League title,” he said. “We have to prepare very well, of course, and we have several important hurdles to overcome first.

“If we can make it through the play-offs then we will be in Group H with three league champions [Shanghai SIPG, Sydney FC and Kawasaki Frontale] so we will have to work very hard on our preparations to achieve our goal.

“From my personal view, I believe I can still be competitive in the AFC Champions League as I have been in the domestic league. I’m looking forward to our campaign to start.”