AFC Champions League 2019: Want to make history for Thailand – Chiangrai United’s Sivakorn Tiatrakul

Chiangrai United FC vice-captain Sivakorn Tiatrakul has said that the Thai League club intend to create history representing Thailand against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the AFC Champions League 2019 playoff on Tuesday.

Chiangrai will face the J.League club with the winner booking a spot in the group stages of the upcoming season of the continental championship. And the Thai League outfit are determined to make it to the group stages this time around after missing out on it narrowly last season.

“I hope to have a nice game {on Tuesday] against Sanfrecce. We are a team representing Thailand. This is the second time for us (following last year) playing in the play offs of the Champions League. So, I hope to make history this time around,” said the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Beetles had reached the playoff stages of the Champions League last season where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG at Shanghai.

“We are team who are familiar with each other. Most of the team have remained the same since last year. So, I believe that we can challenge against Sanfrecce on Tuesday,” Sivakorn said.