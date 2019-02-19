LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Ulsan Hyundai VS Perak

Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s continued coverage of the AFC Champions League 2019. Today we have an intriguing battle as Ulsan Hyundai battle Perak.

This is going to be an intense battle as both squads are within arm’s reach of the AFC Champions League group stages but only one will go through.

Korea Republic’s Ulsan Hyundai have a history in the tournament as they’ve won in 2012 and also reached the semi-final back in 2006.

Last year, they reached the round-of-16 before being eliminated by Suwon Samsung Bluewings so expect them to try and bounce back better this time around.

On the other hand, the Malaysian squad Perak are looking to make their first appearance in the AFC Champions League and they are only 90 minutes away from achieving an unprecedented goal.

They had a great match against Hong Kong’s Kitchee SC in the prior round, beating them 6-5 on penalties and have momentum to try and topple their opponents.

Join us in our coverage and be part of the discussion below!

Photos courtesy of Ulsan Hyundai and Perak