AFC Champions League 2019: I realise it won’t be easy against Chiangrai – Sanfrecce Hiroshima coach Hiroshi Jofuku

Sanfrecce Hiroshima head coach Hiroshi Jofuku has said that he has reasons to believe that their AFC Champions League 2019 play off match against Thai League side Chiangrai United on Tuesday will not be an easy fixture.

Sanfrecce will play Chiangrai at the Hiroshima Big Arch a.k.a the Edion Stadium Hiroshima from 6 PM HKT on Tuesday with the winners of the tie getting a spot in the group stages of the continental championship.

“Of course, I think that we must definitely win the playoff. However, the more I analyse the opponents Chiangrai, the more I am conscious that it is not a simple match,” said 57-year-old Jofuku.

本日、ACLプレーオフvs.チェンライ・ユナイテッドに向けた前日会見がおこなわれ、城福浩監督と野津田岳人選手が出席しました⚽ 城福監督は、「絶対に勝ち抜かなければならないが、簡単な試合にはならない」と相手を警戒。野津田選手も「手強い相手だが、強い気持ちを持って戦いたい」と意気込みを語りました❗️

“Chiangrai’s high precision of set play and the quality of their attacking players are good. The chances are that if you concede too much fouls in dangerous areas of the field, they could hurt us by scoring a goal. So, it is important for my players to focus and do not conceded unnecessary fouls,” the coach said at the pre-match news conference.

Sanfrecce’s 24-year-old midfielder Gakuto Notsuda also echoed his coach’s sentiments saying that the game could go either way. “I think it will be a very difficult game. After all it is a game of football. So, I do not know what will happen. But we definitely want to win this game and want to fight to go to the Champions League group stages,” he said.