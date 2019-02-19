AFC Champions League 2019: Hanoi FC wary of snowing conditions when taking on Shandong Luneng

Hanoi FC may have to tackle more than just formidable opposition away from home when they take on Shandong Luneng in the AFC Champions League 2019 play-off on Tuesday.

The team’s coach, Chu Dinh Nghiem, voiced his concerns over the situation, as his team isn’t used to playing in those conditions.

“This kind of weather [snow]is not good for us,” he admitted. “But we will do our best to fight [Tuesday’s] game.”

Hanoi FC midfielder Do Duy Manh, who played for the Vietnam U-23 side in the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship final against Uzbekistan in snowing conditions, mentioned that while he will share his experiences with his teammates, it will still be a “difficult game”.

“The weather is very cold and snowy. It is a difficult game. And if there are things to share with my teammates, I will share the things that the teachers and coaches of U23 Vietnam have shared with us at that time [during the AFC U-23 final] to let the club [Hanoi FC] get the best preparation.”

Here’s all the information you need to know how you can watch and follow the match:

