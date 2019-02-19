AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng will go all out against Hanoi FC to enter group stages – coach Li Xiaopeng

Shandong Luneng FC coach Li Xiaopeng expressed his confidence that his team will do its utmost to beat Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC in the AFC Champions League 2019 playoffs on Tuesday to progress to the group stages.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the playoff between his side and Hanoi FC, Shandong Luneng coach Li Xiaopeng seemed confident in his team’s abilities and that he had his opponent well scouted.

Leading the team to their first match of the 2019 calendar year, Xiaopeng confirmed that his charges will do everything in their power to give the home fans something to cheer about in their game against Hanoi FC.

The Chinese Super League side’s manager also provided his thoughts on how Hanoi FC sets up, having sent two coaches to scout them in their victory over True Bangkok United in the AFC Champions League second preliminary round.

“This team has distinctive features and their short range of passing and teamwork is quite threatening,” Li Xiaopeng said before confirming that his team will do everything to “advance to the AFC Champions League group stages with the toughest game attitude.”

