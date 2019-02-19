LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Shandong Luneng vs Hanoi FC

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Champions League match between Shandong Luneng and Hanoi FC.

We’re now just a step away from the AFC Champions League group stage and the teams which come out victorious tonight will have the opportunity to play in the group stages of the continental competition.

Vietnam’s Hanoi FC earned the right to feature in the playoff stage of the tournament after getting the better of Bangkok United in the second preliminary round. The match was goalless for the majority of it, but a late penalty was awarded to the Vietnam club.

Nguyen Van Quyet stepped up to convert from the spot and send Hanoi into the playoffs. A win tonight against Chinese Super League side Shandon Luneng will be crucial for their chances in the Champions League.

