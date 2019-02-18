AFC Champions League 2019 Playoff: Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Chiangrai United, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

A new year brings with it a new Asian season. That’s right, the AFC Champions League is back and that too with an enticing fixture, as Japan’s Sanfrecce Hiroshima play Thailand’s Chiangrai United in the playoffs.

The 2018 AFC Champions League ended with Kashima Antlers beating Persepolis two-nil on aggregate. The Japanese side scored both their goals in the first leg, before surviving a Persepolis onslaught in the second; lifting their first title in the process. But now the real work begins, as Kashima Antlers go up against Asia’s best yet again in order to retain their title.

The road to the 2019 Champions League Final continues, with Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Chiangrai United meeting in the playoffs.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima finished second in the J1 League, qualifying for the AFC Champions League in the process. Meanwhile, over in Thailand, Chiangrai United finished 5th in Thai League 1 but won the FA Cup, League Cup and Thailand Champions Cup to qualify.

When and where to watch the AFC Champions League tie:

The playoff fixture between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Chiangrai United takes place on February 19, 6 PM SGT/HKT.

You can follow the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.