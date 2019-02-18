AFC Champions League 2019 Playoff: Ulsan Hyundai vs Perak FA, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

A new year brings with it a new Asian season. That’s right, the AFC Champions League is back and that too with an enticing fixture, as Malaysia’s Perak FA play Korea Republic’s Ulsan Hyundai in the playoffs.

The 2018 AFC Champions League ended with Kashima Antlers beating Persepolis two-nil on aggregate. The Japanese side scored both their goals in the first leg, before surviving a Persepolis onslaught in the second; lifting their first title in the process. But now the real work begins, as Kashima Antlers go up against Asia’s best yet again in order to retain their title.

The road to the 2019 Champions League Final continues, with Ulsan Hyundai and Perak FA meeting in the playoffs.

Perak FA finished runners up in the Malaysian Super League, qualifying for the AFC Champions League in the process. Meanwhile, over in Korea, Ulsan Hyundai finished third in the K-League and were runners up in the FA Cup to qualify.

When and where to watch the AFC Champions League tie:

The playoff fixture between Ulsan Hyundai and Perak FA takes place on February 19, 6.30 PM SGT/HKT.

You can follow the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.