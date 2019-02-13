AFC Champions League 2019: Who are the ASEAN clubs facing next in the tournament?

The second preliminary round of AFC Champions League 2019 is done and dusted with and we are only one step from the group stage of the competition.

The ASEAN clubs haven’t had the best of times in the tournament and only three sides remain to fight it out for a place in the group stage of the tournament.

Hanoi FC

The Vietnamese club is one of the three ASEAN clubs remaining in the fray. Hanoi got the better of Thailand’s Bangkok United in the second preliminary round. After the match remained goalless for over 85 minutes, Nguyen Van Quyet stepped up one minute from full-time to convert a spot-kick and send his team into the next round.

Hanoi will face Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in the next round of AFC Champions League. The match will be played at the Jinan Olympics Sports Center in China on 19th February.

Chiangrai United

The Thai League 1 side Chiangrai United are another ASEAN side who are still in the tournament. They faced Myanmar’s Yangon United in the second preliminary round of the competition and won 3-1.

They are set to face J1 League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the next round. The match is scheduled to be played on 19th February at the Edion Stadium Hiroshima.

Perak FA

Malaysian club Perak FA is the third of the ASEAN sides still in the tournament. They were stretched by 10-man Kitchee in the second preliminary round but managed to register a win on a penalty shoot-out in Ipoh.

They are scheduled to play K League side Ulsan Hyundai FC on 19th February itself. The match will be played at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in the Korea Republic.