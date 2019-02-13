The second preliminary round of AFC Champions League 2019 is done and dusted with and we are only one step from the group stage of the competition.

Here’s how teams outside the ASEAN zone fared in their respective matches on Tuesday, 12th February.

Saipa FC 4-0 Minerva

Iran Pro League’s Saipa FC easily got the better of India’s Minerva Punjab. Arash Rezavand opened the scoring from the spot in the eighth minute before Arman Ramezani doubled their lead in the 24th.

Samuel Sarfo then added another for Saipa in the 73rd minute before Rezavand scored his second of the night to help his side qualify for the next round where they will face Al Rayyan.

Pakhtakor Tashkent FK 2-1 Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor got the better of Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in a match which saw three late goals being scored. Jaloliddin Masharipov opened the scoring for the hosts in Tashkent in the 76th minute.

Marat Bikmaev then sealed the deal with an 84th-minute strike. Hammadi Ahmed, however, struck for the visitors three minutes from full-time to ensure a frantic finale but the Uzbekistan side prevailed after all. They will face Al Nasr in the next round.

FC AGMK 4-2 FC Istiklol

Another Uzbekistan side, FC AGMK qualified for the next round with a 4-2 win over their Turkmenistan counterpart. Istiklol opened the scoring in the second minute itself, however, Olmaliq hit back in the 25th-minute to bring the match to level terms.

The Turkmenistan side took the lead again but AGMK hit back with three second-half goals to ensure qualification to the next round where they will face Al Nassr.

Zob Ahan 1-0 Kuwait SC

Iran’s Zob Ahan had to wait till extra time to get the winner in this one. Christian Osaguona scored the only goal of the match in the 110th minute to see his side through.

They will face Al-Gharafa in the next round of the AFC Champions League.