Perak TBG edge past Kitchee to move closer to AFC Champions League

Malaysia Super League outfit Perak TBG are one win away from qualifying for AFC Champions League 2019 after beating Hong Kong’s Kitchee on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Having taken a 14th-minute lead courtesy of a Wander Luiz strike, Perak appeared to be coasting to victory when their opponents were reduced to ten men three minutes into the second half after Matt Smith was sent off for a second bookable offence.

FT: Perak (MAS) 1 – 1 Kitchee (HKG) (6-5 on pens) Perak are through to the #ACL2019 play-off round against Ulsan Hyundai after a hard-fought win over Hong Kong’s Kitchee! pic.twitter.com/qPD5YxTMAt — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) February 12, 2019

But, with two minutes left on the clock, Li Ngai Hoi grabbed a dramatic equaliser after being picked out by Cheng Chin Lung’s inch-perfect cross to send the game into extra-time.

With neither side able to find a winner in the additional 30 minutes of play, the tie was then to be decided by the dreaded penalty shootout.

And, while the hosts were the first to miss when their fourth attempt from Leandro was saved by Wang Zhenpeng, Perak custodian Hafizul Hakim emerged as the hero as he denied Li and Dani Cancela from 12 yards to seal a 6-5 triumph for his side.

FULL-TIME! AND WE ARE ONLY ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE AFC ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE @TheAFCCL! ⚫💛⚫💛 Full-time score:

🇲🇾Perak 1-1 Kitchee SC🇭🇰

14′ Wander

86′ Lee Yi Kai (Perak emerge victorious via penalty shoot-out 6-5) Up next, Ulsan Hyundai FC! #PRKKIT pic.twitter.com/bjFFbgO5dH — Perak The Bos Gaurus (@peraktbgmy) February 12, 2019

Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation