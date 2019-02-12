Ha Noi down Bangkok United; Chiangrai see off Yangon in ACL qualifiers

Ha Noi are through to the playoffs of the AFC Champions League 2019 qualifiers after claiming a last-gasp 1-0 win over Bangkok United in Tuesday’s second preliminary round.

With neither side able to break the deadlock for much of the game at the Thammasat Stadium, it initially looked as though extra-time – and maybe even penalties – would be needed to decide the tie.

However, with three minutes left on the clock, the Vietnamese visitors were awarded a penalty after Bangkok United’s Brazilian centre-back Everton got on the wrong side of Ganiyu Oseni and was adjudged to have dragged him down inside the area.

It was Ha Noi’s talismanic playmaker Nguyen Van Quyet who stepped up to the spot and he made no mistake in sending Michael Falkesgaard the wrong to notch a dramatic 89th-minute winner for his side, setting up a meeting with Shandong Luneng next Tuesday.

There was more joy for the other Thai outfit in action on Tuesday as Chiangrai United claimed a 3-1 win over Myanmar National League giants Yangon United.

After Pyae Phyo Zaw struck in the 36th minute for Yangon to cancel out Lee Yong-rae’s 8th-minute opener, Suriya Singmui found the back of the net seven minutes before halftime to restore Chiangrai’s lead.

And, with four minutes remaining, Bill popped up with a third goal to seal the win for the hosts, who will now have to see off Japan’s Sanfrecce Hiroshima in a week’s time if they are to take their place in the AFC Champions League group stage.

Photo credit: Bangkok United FC