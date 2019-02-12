AFC Champions League 2019: 5 Talking Points as Persija Jakarta go down fighting against Newcastle Jets

Australia’s A-League side Newcastle Jets defeated Indonesia’s Persija Jakarta 3-1 in the second preliminary round of the AFC Champions League 2019 to book a place in the next round of qualification.

Here are the five talking points from the match which needed extra time to find a winner.

Newcastle start strongly but couldn’t find the opener

The hosts started the match on the front foot and for the first 15 minutes, it seemed that they will run away with the encounter. The brief period of domination, however, wasn’t converted into anything substantial.

Both Dimitri Petratos and Roy O’Donovan had opportunities to get Newcastle ahead but the chances didn’t materialise.

Persija fight back instantly

The Indonesian side wasn’t afraid going forward and after a brief period of domination from the A-League team, they turned on the screws and first Marko Simic, then Riko Simanjuntak and Goncalves, all came close to scoring a goal.

This was the time when it looked as if Persija could create an upset here as they looked far more confident on the ball before Newcastle regained supremacy.

Vargas breaks the deadlock

The Newcastle Jets came out all guns blazing in the second half of the encounter and were soon rewarded for their pressure. Ronald Vargas finished a brilliant team move by tapping in from two yards out.

Though Andritany Ardhiyasa kept his side in the game, the hosts deserved a goal after scores of attacks.

Persija never gave up

The team from Indonesia did not give up despite the home crowd’s support for their opponents and kept on the pressure after Newcastle had scored one in the 49th minute of the match.

They looked threatening on set pieces and it was from one of the corners that Ramdani Lestaluhu equalized for them just less than 20 minutes from the end of regulation time.

Difference in fitness levels decides the game in ET

We’ve tamed the tigers of Jakarta, and now we head to Japan to lock Antlers with Kashima #ACL2019 #MadeOfNewcastle pic.twitter.com/uuoC2e0UQ6 — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈ (@NewcastleJetsFC) February 12, 2019

As soon as the match went into extra-time, it was clear as crystal that Newcastle looked far better with respect to the fitness levels. They kept up the tempo and were rightly rewarded with two goals, one in the first half of ET and one in the second.

With this win, the Jets booked a spot in the next round of AFC Champions League where they will face Kashima Antlers for a place in the group stage of the competition.