LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Perak vs Kitchee

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Champions League 2019 second preliminary round match between Malaysian side Perak FC and Hong Kong side Kitchee.

Asia’s biggest club competition is well underway and we are into the second preliminary rounds now. The teams winning tonight will book a spot for themselves in the third preliminary round of the competition.

Perak FC finished runners up in the Malaysian Super League, qualifying for the AFC Champions League in the process. Meanwhile, over in Hong Kong, Kitchee FC lifted the league title and qualified for the second preliminary round.

The second preliminary fixture between Perak FC and Kitchee FC takes place on February 12, 9 PM SGT/HKT. The match will be played at the Perak Stadium in Malaysia.

FOX Sports Asia will bring you all the LIVE updates from the match and you can follow it right here.