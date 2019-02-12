AFC Champions League 2019: Yangon United star Kosuke Uchida says they will play for the fans against Chiangrai United

The AFC Champions League 2019 is all set to take center stage once again with back-to-back matches, and one of them includes a tasty encounter between Chiangrai United and Yangon United.

Chiangrai United are currently fifth in the Thai League 1 table, and are chasing victory in the AFC Champions League, as are their opponents Yangon United, who also sit fifth in the National League table.

And for Yangon United star Kosuke Uchida, this is an opportunity to show their fans what they are capable of in the tournament.

“They include one of best club in Thailand but as I said before, we do the best. For our fans, I would like to thank the fans who will come and cheer us in the stadium and also the fans who will watch us and support from far away. We will play the best to deserve,” he said, as was reported by Yangon United FC.

A 2-1 win over Ceres Negros last time around must have given the team confidence, and it is clear that the Japanese wants a repeat of the same display again.

We won the last match playing against Ceres Negros. And now this is the opportunity for us to show how we can perform on the pitch. Although they host the match home, we are confident to fight the opponent. We play with respect to the opponent and this match will become an entertaining match for the fans”.

