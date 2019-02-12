LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Bangkok United vs Hanoi FC

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Champions League encounter between Thailand’s Bangkok United and Vietnam’s Ha Noi. You can follow all the action with our Live Match Blog.

The 2018 Thai League 1 ended in despair for Bangkok United, as they were pipped to the title by Buriram United. There was, however, a silver lining, with the Bangkok-based club qualifying for the AFC Champions League preliminary round 2.

Meanwhile, things were different for V League 1 side Hanoi FC, who finished the 2018 season as the champions of Vietnam. The Capital Team finished with sixty-four points to win their fourth V League title.

Nevertheless, Vietnam’s low coefficient in the AFC table meant that the national champions were also put in preliminary round 2 of the competition, where they will now face Bangkok United.

The winner of this tie will qualify for the playoff stage, where they will face China’s Shandong Luneng on February 19.