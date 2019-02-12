AFC Champions League 2019: We will try to maximise our strengths – Persija Jakarta coach Ivan Kolev

Persija Jakarta head coach Ivan Kolev have said that the Indonesian champions have certain aspects which can be maximised to find a good result against A-League side Newcastle Jets in the AFC Champions League 2019 preliminary round two on Tuesday.

Kolev’s side are set to face the Australian side at the Newcastle International Sports Centre (a.k.a. McDonald Jones Stadium) in the continental championship qualifiers with a play-off spot in offer for the winners of the encounter.

And the Bulgarian coach said that his team will be up for the huge challenge and will try to get the best result for the team and their fans.

“I think the Newcastle Jets are a very good team. There are some good players in their squad. We respect them and the match will not be easy on [Tuesday]. But we will give our best for match,” Kolev said in the pre-match news conference.

“We have seen how strong the Newcastle Jets are. We admit that some parts of this team are very strong but we also have several strengths that can be maximised. We will try our best here,” he added.

The Jakarta-based club had defeated Singapore Premier League side Home United 3-1 in the preliminary round one to qualify for the next phase.

