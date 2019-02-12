LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Newcastle Jets vs Persija Jakarta

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Champions League encounter between Australia’s A-League club Newcastle Jets and Indonesia giants Persija Jakarta.

Persija earned the right to play in the second qualifying round of the AFC Champions League after having gotten the better of Singapore’s Home United FC in the previous round by a score of 3-1.

The Indonesian side started that match all guns blazing and raced to a 1-0 lead as early as the ninth minute. However, Home United fought back brilliantly and equalized through their star Song Ui-young just before half-time.

Just as it seemed that the Singapore club will complete their comeback, Persija hit again to put the tie to bed. Beto Goncalves scored in the 54th minute and then Marko Simic scored in the 84th to see through Home United and book Persija’s place in the next round.

Tonight's match will be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia.