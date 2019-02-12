LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Chiangrai United vs Yangon United

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog for the AFC Champions League 2019 encounter between Thailand’s Chiangrai United and Myanmar’s Yangon United. You can follow all the action with our Live Match Blog.

Chiangrai finished fifth in the Thai League 1 last season helping them qualify for the AFC Champions League preliminary round two in East Zone where they are facing Myanmar National League champions Yangon United.

Yangon United took 51 points from 22 matches in the Myanmar’s domestic league last season to edge Shan Untied to the league title by a single point. Meanwhile, Chiangrai finished fifth in the Thai League with 55 points behind champions Buriram United, Bangkok United, Port FC and Muangthong United.

Yangon had to progress from the preliminary round one of the continental championship where they defeated Philippines club Ceres Negros FC 2-1 last week. Vinicius Miller and Kuang Htet Seo scored for the Myanmarese club while Stephan Schrock found the consolation goal for Ceres.

The match between Chiangrai and Yangon will be played at the United Stadium of Chiangrai on Tuesday with the winner of this tie qualifying for the playoff stage, where they will face Japan’s Sanfrecce Hiroshima on February 19.