AFC Champions League 2019 Qualifier: Perak T.B.G FC vs Kitchee SC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

A new year brings with it a new Asian season. That’s right, the AFC Champions League is back and that too with an enticing fixture, as Malaysia’s Perak FC play Hong Kong’s Kitchee in the second preliminary round.

The 2018 AFC Champions League ended with Kashima Antlers beating Persepolis two-nil on aggregate. The Japanese side scored both their goals in the first leg, before surviving a Persepolis onslaught in the second; lifting their first title in the process. But now the real work begins, as Kashima Antlers go up against Asia’s best yet again in order to retain their title.

The road to the 2019 Champions League Final begins today, with Perak FC and Kitchee meeting in the second preliminary round.

Perak FC finished runners up in the Malaysian Super League, qualifying for the AFC Champions League in the process. Meanwhile, over in Hong Kong, Kitchee FC lifted the league title and qualified for the second preliminary round.

When and where to watch the AFC Champions League tie:

The second preliminary fixture between Perak FC and Kitchee FC takes place on February 12, 9 PM SGT/HKT.

You can follow the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.