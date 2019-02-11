AFC Champions League 2019 Qualifier: Bangkok United vs Hanoi FC, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

A new year brings with it a new Asian season. That’s right, the AFC Champions League is back and that too with an enticing fixture, as Thailand’s Bangkok United play Vietnam’s Hanoi FC in the second preliminary round.

The 2018 AFC Champions League ended with Kashima Antlers beating Persepolis two-nil on aggregate. The Japanese side scored both their goals in the first leg, before surviving a Persepolis onslaught in the second; lifting their first title in the process. But now the real work begins, as Kashima Antlers go up against Asia’s best yet again in order to retain their title.

The road to the 2019 Champions League Final continues for Bangkok United and Hanoi FC, meanwhile, as they meet in the second preliminary round.

Thailand’s Bangkok United finished runners up in the Thai League, qualifying for the AFC Champions League in the process. Meanwhile, over in Vietnam, Hanoi FC lifted the league title and qualified for the second round of the premier continental competition.

When and where to watch the AFC Champions League tie:

The second preliminary fixture between Bangkok United and Hanoi FC takes place on February 12, 8 PM SGT/7 PM Bangkok, Hanoi Time.

The match will be broadcasted via True Sport HD 2.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.