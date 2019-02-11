AFC Champions League 2019 Qualifier: Newcastle Jets vs Persija Jakarta, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

A new year brings with it a new Asian season. That’s right, the AFC Champions League is back and that too with an enticing fixture, as Indonesia’s Persija Jakarta play Australia’s Newcastle Jets in the second preliminary round.

The 2018 AFC Champions League ended with Kashima Antlers beating Persepolis two-nil on aggregate. The Japanese side scored both their goals in the first leg, before surviving a Persepolis onslaught in the second; lifting their first title in the process. But now the real work begins, as Kashima Antlers go up against Asia’s best yet again in order to retain their title.

The road to the 2019 Champions League Final continues for Persija Jakarta and Newcastle, meanwhile, as they meet in the second preliminary round.

Australia’s Newcastle Jets finished runners up in the A-League, qualifying for the AFC Champions League in the process. Meanwhile, over in Indonesia, Persija Jakarta lifted the league title but could only qualify for the first preliminary round of the premier continental competition. They defeated Singapore’s Home United to book a spot in the second qualifying round.

When and where to watch the AFC Champions League tie:

The second preliminary fixture between Persija Jakarta and Newcastle Jets takes place on February 11, 4 PM SGT/3 PM Jakarta Time.

The match will be broadcasted via FOX Sports 505.

