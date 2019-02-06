AFC Champions League 2019: Yangon United coach Myo Min Tun thanks players after Ceres Negros win

Myanmar champions Yangon United FC defeated Philippines champions Ceres Negros FC 2-1 on Tuesday to progress to the second preliminary round of the AFC Champions League 2019.

In the match held at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod, Brazilian attacker Vinicius de Oliviera gave the visitors the lead in the 29th minute, but Ceres restored the parity before half time through their Philippines international Stephan Schrock.

But it was Kaung Htet Soe who scored the winner for Yangon in the 59th minute to help the Lions progress to the next qualifying round of the continental club competition.



And their coach Myo Min Tun was a happy man after securing progression. “As I said before, the match became the most entertaining game for all the fans,”said the former Myanmar International midfielder.

“Ceres is a good team to face and it was a difficult match. But my players kept their concentration during the whole match — from the kickoff whistle to the final whistle,” said Myo Min Tun.

“So, I want to thank all my players for a great performance,” the 35-year-old coach added.

Yangon will now play Thai League side Chiangrai United in the second preliminary round of qualifiers in Bangkok on February 12.

(Photos credit: Yangon United Football Club)