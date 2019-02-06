AFC Champions League 2019: Persija Jakarta coach Ivan Kolev happy to begin with a win over Home United

Indonesia champions Persija Jakarta progressed to then next round of the AFC Champions League 2019 qualifiers after defeating Singapore’s Home United 3-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Kallang on Tuesday.

An own goal from home side’s Ho Wai Loon in the ninth minute gave Persija an early lead, but the Protectors levelled things up in the 43rd minute through Song Ui-young. However, second half goals from Beto Goncalves and Marko Simic gave the Indonesians the win.

And their head coach Ivan Kolev, who only took charge of the team less than a month ago, said he was satisfied with his team’s win over Home United.

“I was only with the team for three weeks. But I found out how this team already has an extraordinary way of playing. Of course, I have to thank the players who remained solid during the match and in training,” the former Indonesia national team coach said after the match.

The win came as a sweet revenge for the Kemayoran Tigers who were beaten 6-3 on aggregate by Home United in the zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup last season!

“Once again, the team played amazingly against Home United. Last season’s defeat did not have a negative impact on them,” said the 61-year-old Kolev.

Persija will now travel to Australia to face A-League runners-up Newcastle Jets in the second preliminary round of the continental championship on February 12.

(Photos credit: Persija Jakarta)