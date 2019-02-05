AFC Champions League 2019 Qualifiers: New signing Vinicius Miller helps Yangon United sink Ceres Negros

The East Region qualifiers of the AFC Champions League threw an interesting fixture our way, with Philipines’ Ceres Negros going up against Myanmar’s Yangon United. However, it was another disappointing outing for Stephan Schrock and Co as they were kicked out of the competition by their opponents.

A good 2018 league season saw Ceres Negors win the Philippines league by eleven points. The Busmen beat closest competitors Kaya-Iloilo by a huge margin, courtesy of several national team players, such as Stephan Schrock, Carli de Murga, and Manny Ott.

Apart from being crowned the local champions, Ceres also qualified for the AFC Champions League’s first preliminary round, where they were up against Yangon United. The Myanmar side had a stunning 2018 season themselves, which culminated in them lifting the league title.

Both sides were thrown in the mix for the first round of the Asian continental competition.

Yangon United’s new signing Vinicius Miller was named in the squad and it was the Brazilian who had the most impactful performance.

Miller first popped up in the 29th minute to give Yangon United the lead via a stunning freekick, who had seen Kyaw Zin Oo leave the pitch moments earlier due to injury. Nevertheless, Miller’s strike brought back the morale and put the Myanmar side in ascension.

However, Ceres found plenty of openings themselves and capitalized on one via Stephan Schrock just before halftime.

Both sides went looking for the winning goal in the second half and it was Kaung Htet Soe who scored, giving Yangon the advantage. From there on, the Myanmar side held on firmly and repelled all of Ceres’ attempts to find an equalizer.

As a result, Yangon United moved on to the second round, where they will face Chiang Rai United on February 12.

Ceres Negros: Roland Muller; Alvaro Silva, Super, Martin Steuble, Carli de Murga (Jeffrey Christiaens, 62′); OJ Porteria, Kevin Ingreso, Miguel Tanton, Omid Nazari; Curt Dizon (Bienvenido Maranon Morejon, 74′), Stephan Schrock.

Yangon United: Kyaw Zin Htet; Pyae Pyho Zaw, Lwin Htoo Khant, Yan Aung Kyaw (Yan Lin Aung, 87′), Min Kyaw Khant; Soe Thurein Tun, Vinicius Miller; Kyaw Zin Oo (Kaung Htet Soe, 26′), Kosuke Uchida, Maung Maung Lwin; Sekou Sylla.

(Image Credits: Ceres Negros FC)